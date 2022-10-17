The Board of Trustees for the Whiting Library has hired as its new library director Pamela Johnson-Spurlock, who has been the librarian at Green Mountain Union High School since 2017.

“We are so pleased that Pamela will lend her perspective, talents and leadership in moving our library to new beginnings. With over a decade of experience in libraries, museums and education, Pamela has a passionate commitment to the arts, education, information access, and diversity,” said library Board of Trustee chair Donna McNeill-Hudkins.

Johnson-Spurlock said, “I look forward to serving the Whiting Library and creating lasting community connections that benefit our community and the library’s commitment to lifelong learning. While I will miss my students, I am excited to serve our community in this new role for years to come. ”

Johnson-Spurlock also has been an elementary school librarian, a town library director and teen services coordinator and reference librarian in a large rural public library system.

She earned her masters degree in Library and Information Science from Valdosta State University in Georgia.

Johnson-Spurlock will be starting her new position at the Whiting Library in mid-December 2022. She takes over from Deirdre Doran, who resigned in the summer, and under a new board of trustees.