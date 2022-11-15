GMUSD board agenda for Nov. 17

The board of directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Green Mountain High School Library, 716 VT-103 in Chester.

You can also attend the meeting via Zoom by clicking here. You can also listen in by phone 646-876-9923.

Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER: A. Roll call Action

II. Approval of Agenda

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: A. October 20, 2022, Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS

V. STUDENT REPORTS

VI. NEW BUSINESS:

A. New Hire – 1.0 Spanish Teacher GMUHS

B. Transportation Update

C. Policies, First Read

C.1. E11, Electronic Communication

C.2. G16, Special Education Policy (required)

VII. Old Business

A. Policies, Second Read

A.1. F5, Education Record

A.2. F25, School Attendance

A.3. F26, Restraint and Seclusion, the use of

B. Facilities Renovation/Bond Proposal

C. After School Program Staffing Update

D. Food Service, additional staff

E. CTES School Library – Revised Agreement

VIII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

A. Superintendent Report

B. Principal Report)

C. Curriculum Reports

IX. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT

X. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

XI. COMMITTEE REPORTS:

A. RVTC

B. TRSU Board

C. PD/Early Release

XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 VSA §313(a)(1)(B)

Discussion of section 18.2 of the current teacher bargaining agreement concerning the board’s discretion to offer early retirement incentives.

XIII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XIV. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:

XV. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. GMUSD Finance Committee, Nov. 21, 2022, GMUHS LLC and Zoom

B. GMUSD Regular Meeting, Dec. 15, 2022, GMUHS LLC and Zoom

XVI. Board Self Assessment

XVII. ADJOURNMENT Action