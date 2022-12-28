By Shawn Cunningham

espite statements that all five members of the Chester Select Board supported a “declaration of inclusion” adopted by other Vermont towns and proposed by members of the Chester community, the measure only passed by a bare majority of three votes to two last Wednesday night. The discussion of the declaration, which was somewhat testy at times, centered mainly around amendments proposed by Lee Gustafson and Ben Whalen.

The declaration reads:

Recognizing that diversity strengthens and enriches a community, the Town of Chester condemns all forms of discrimination and bigotry. We strongly commit ourselves and our institutions to the fair and equal treatment of everyone, including members of traditionally marginalized groups, who live or work in or pass through our community. We strive to ensure that all of our plans, policies, programs, procedures, statements and actions reflect these commitments and support a community in which all persons feel welcome and safe to express their opinions and engage in the community.

After reading the text of the declaration, board chair Arne Jonynas remarked that it reflects “our core beliefs and says who we are as a town.”

“The fact that we declare it and reaffirm it is important in a lot of ways,” said Jonynas. “I think it’s a very positive statement and the town should take it to heart.”

Gustafson asked for the origins of the document and Jonynas explained that a group in Chester took their lead from a movement — started in Franklin in northwest Vermont — to have every jurisdiction in Vermont adopt a version of it. He introduced Al Wakefield and Bob Harnish, both of Rutland County, who said they wanted to make people feel welcome in Vermont.

Gustafson then asked if the board thought that the town’s policies lead to discrimination or “are we already there?” He also asked “what problem are we trying to solve?” while saying that we don’t discriminate as a town, but that the language was vague enough to lead to anything.

Noting that he is behind the idea, Gustafson suggested adding the following to the first paragraph: “We also commit ourselves to be inclusive and protective of all people from the elderly to those with disabilities – physical, mental or otherwise – and the pre-born.”

Board members Heather Chase and Leigh Dakin praised the declaration and the group that put it together.

Gustafson asked if the board thought this was a group problem or an individual problem, noting that the town can’t make people less discriminatory. He called the goal laudable, but said there may be marginalized people “we don’t even know about” and was concerned how they might affect others.

Chase compared the declaration to a mission statement that a business might adopt.



Jonynas said it was not a directive and it will be up to the townspeople to decide where we go from here. Gustafson was concerned about how the declaration might be implemented in the future and by whom.

“If you look at where we’ve come in the past 50 years, some of the things that are going on in society weren’t even imaginable 50 years ago …” said Gustafson, asking what the impact would be on the highway or cemetery crews or the police if in the future we have expectations that they don’t measure up to.

Chase asked Gustafson if he was fearful of something. He said, “If we look at where we’ve come from as a society in the past 50 years, I don’t think we’re in a better place.” He said there was less personal responsibility, more dependency on government and less consideration of those around us leading to a “crumbling of our society.” Gustafson said that on its face the declaration is fine, but he wants to know the plan of “down the road.”

Board member Ben Whalen said the wording was fine but he would end the first paragraph with the word “everyone” in the second sentence and leave it at that. He was also concerned about the direction the declaration might take the town in the future.

Whalen’s change would have left out the portion about traditionally marginalized people and Jonynas noted that history has told us that there are marginalized people who have been treated wrongly. “Coming from a life I lived, as a police officer in the ’70s and ’80s, there were situations I’m not proud of that formed my opinion and ideas about what goes on in the world that we can’t turn a blind eye to,” Jonynas said.

Chase moved to adopt the declaration as written and Dakin seconded. Gustafson said he would offer an amendment, which Chase said she did not want. Gustafson said he had a right to put up an amendment and he moved to add the wording above about the “elderly, disabled and pre-born.” The amendment died for lack of being seconded.

Whalen then moved to amend the first paragraph to end at the word “everyone” and Gustafson seconded.

Jonynas called for a roll call and the amendment was defeated 3 to 2.

The original motion passed with Jonynas, Chase and Dakin voting aye and Whalen and Gustafson voting nay.

Former board member Bill Lindsay praised the lively discussion but said it should have been an article on the Town Meeting Warning in March instead of voted on solely by the Select Board.

