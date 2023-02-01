State Supreme Court seeks input on remote proceedings proposals
The proposed revisions to Vermont Rule of Civil Procedure 43.1 and Vermont Rule for Family Proceedings 17 were recommended by the Supreme Court’s Special Advisory Committee on Remote Hearings.
The proposed rules and reporter’s notes are available on the judiciary’s website by clicking here. Comments are due by Monday, Feb. 13, and should be submitted to Scott Griffith at scott.griffith@vermont.gov.
The judiciary is also conducting a survey to learn more about the experiences of people who participated in a remote hearing in Vermont’s trial courts. The survey is available by clicking here. Survey results will help inform the judiciary’s decisions about remote hearing practices.
