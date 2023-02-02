‘Preserving and Caring for Our Trees’ workshop Feb. 6 in Londonderry
Jeromy Gardner will talk about the importance of tree health and how to properly plant a tree for long-term plant success. He is a certified arborist with Bartlett Tree Experts in Manchester and earned his bachelor’s degree in Forestry at Paul Smith College.
He volunteers for the Manchester Arbor Day Celebration, serves on the Board of the American Chestnut Foundation and is a Trustee at Merck Forest and Farmland Center.
In addition to light refreshments, there will be ample time for questions and discussions with Gardner. If you would like to attend, please R.S.V.P. to Jessica Clapp. The deadline for registration is Friday, Feb. 3.
More information about Green Mountain Gardeners can be found on its website.
