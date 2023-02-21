Sen. McCormack: It’s demeaning to mascot somebody

By Cynthia Prairie

S

en. Dick McCormack speaks of his bill — now Act 152 of 2022 — with conviction.

That bill now bans mascots at Vermont public schools that depict racial or ethnic individuals or groups or their customs to ensure a safe learning environment. Recent actions of the board of the Green Mountain Unified School District to comply with the law has divided Green Mountain High alumnae, families and its communities, from Baltimore to Andover.

In October 2021, the year before Act 152 was signed by Gov. Phil Scott, the GM board had removed the “Indian head” logo from use at Green Mountain High. Then, in January of this year, the board retired the name “Chieftains.” Both actions have been met with praise and anger.

Then just last Thursday, the vote to retire the name was rescinded during a contentious but respectful board meeting attended by about 25 pro-Chieftain members of the public. Rescinding the January vote will allow the board to either hold a meeting to hear from the public on dropping the name or to consider rebranding the name.

McCormack, who represents Windsor County in the state legislature, says matter-of-factly, “The name the Chieftains has a history,” referring to the 50-year-old Indian head logo. In this country, he adds, “we do have a history of racism … and many of our sports mascots derive from that time.”

“I think that it is demeaning to mascot somebody. But defenders will say ‘but it is a tribute.’ But, it is a tribute without asking the person. … The bottom line,” he says, “is that we should treat one another with respect and dignity. And it is disrespectful to treat (people) as mascots.”

He spoke with The Telegraph on Monday about the law, which he says upholds the ideal that “every kid in Vermont is entitled to a public education without being humiliated or degraded.” He adds, “Every child in Vermont has a constitutional right to a public education. … The Supreme Court said that because the right is in the state Constitution, it is the state’s responsibility to see to it that every kid has a right to a public education … without being demeaned.”

In addressing the divide at Green Mountain, McCormack says, “People’s rights are involved. The people who liked the old mascot probably feel that the state is taking away their right to run their own school the way they want to. … The students have rights as well …

“When we talk about freedom, it is never a debate between being for or against. We all want a lot of freedom. It’s all about whose freedom it is to do what to whom,” he says.

“I have been scolded by people who say we have been taking away their rights to mascot someone,” he says. But he adds that the price of a student enjoying their right to a public education “should not be being demeaned and disrespected.”

He says he knows that there will be public push back. But if need be, he says, the final decision could be up the Agency of Education.

And while no penalties are in the law for non-compliance — a fact that McCormack says he regrets — the AOE does have “standards for judging what is an appropriate mascot and they have procedures for aggrieved citizens if they believe that that standard has been violated.”

He adds, “I am not a Chester taxpayer, I’m not a Chester student or a Chester parent, but if I were I would want that name dropped. …

“I trust the school board to do the right thing.”