Graveside service, reception for ‘Ernie’ Crosier set for May 5
Apr 19, 2023
A graveside service for Ernest “Ernie” Crosier, who passed away Feb. 8, 2023, at the age of 73, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 5, 2023 at at the Brookside Cemetery on Main Street in Chester. Reverend Thomas Charleton will officiate.
A reception will follow at the Chester American Legion, 51 Legion Road off of Route 103 South.
