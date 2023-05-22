Celebration of Life for Laurene Metcalf set for June 3

ACelebration of Life for Laurene Emma Metcalf, who was born in Springfield and died at the age of 78 in Florida on Feb. 9, will be held at the North Springfield Baptist Church, 581 Gidding St., in North Springfield at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

