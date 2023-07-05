Celebration of Life for Mary Kathleen Butera

Please join the family and friends of Mary Kathleen Butera from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 for a Celebration of her life, to be held at the South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road, to share memories and celebrate this special soul.

Eulogies begin at 3:15 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Mary Kathleen Butera of South Londonderry died on May 23. She was 75. Please click here to read her full obituary.