Road conditions in Chester and Weston

The following lists of road conditions are as of Thursday night, July 14. Work continues in Chester and Weston to make all of the roads passable. Please note, passable means just that. These are not permanent repairs, but fixes to make it possible so that everyone who needs to use the roads can do so. As the situation improves, the towns will turn their attention toward making more permanent fixes. The Weston Town Office has asked the public to “stay off the secondary roads except for emergencies and getting supplies. Just because it is listed as car or truck passable, the less traffic until it is fully repaired the better and it will keep our road crew safe.”

This is an evolving story and we will be updating changes as we receive them from the towns.

Chester roads

Amsden Hill Passable

Andover Road Passable

Baileys Mills Passable

Balch Road Passable

Blood Road Passable

Cavendish Road Passable

Cemetery Road Passable

Chandler Road Passable

Chase Brook Accessible for owners

Christmas Tree Accessible for owners

Colburn Not Passable

Crow Hill Passable

Cummings Passable

Davidson Hill Passable

Dean Brook Not Passable

Dodge Road Passable

Eddy Road Passable

Ethan Allen Passable

Farrar Road Passable

Fenton Not Passable

First Avenue Passable

Flamstead Passable

Goldthwaite Passable

Goodrich Passable

Gould Road Passable

Green Mtn Turnpike Passable

Hall Road Passable

Hidden Heights Pasable

High Street Passable

Jewett Road Not Passable

Kingsbury Not Passable

Lovers lane Passable to Randall Camp

Mattson Passable

Miner Road Passable

Mineral Springs Not Passable

Murdock Road Not Passable

Newton Road Not Passable

Nudist Camp Passable

Pennell Passable

Pleines Road Passable

Popple Dungeon Passable – as of 7 p.m. on 7/14, the bridge just west of Nudist Camp Road is closed

Potash Passable

Quarry Passable

Randall Camp Not Passable

Reservoir Passable

Richardson Not Passable

Roach Passable

Route 35 Passable through Chester

Sewer Plant Road Not Passable

Smokeshire Passable almost to town line

Snell Passable

Sugarbush Accessible for owners

Suursoo Road Accessible

Swett Road Not Passable

Temple Road Passable

Thompson Not Passable

Trebo Passable

Waterfarm Road Accessible for owners

Whitmore Brook Not Passable

Willard Not Passable

Williams Road Accessible for owners

Wymans Falls Passable

Weston roads

Lawrence Hill Rd: The BRIDGE (Between 100 and Landgrove Rd) IS NOT PASSABLE, DO NOT WALK OVER

Lawrence Hill Rd – From Landgrove Rd to Greendale Rd is passable by car

Kile Rd – NOT PASSABLE

Felton Rd – NOT PASSABLE

Greendale Rd – Rte 100 to Jenny Coolidge Rd is car passable Greendale Rd – Past Jenny Coolidge is NOT PASSABLE.

Jenny Coolidge Rd – NOT PASSABLE

Moses Pond Rd – Cars can pass to about Peabody Hill Rd, the rest is truck passable only

Parker Lane – Passable

Trout Club Rd – Cars can pass up until Turner Rd, the rest is truck passable only

Landgrove Rd – Car passable up until Holden Hill Rd, the rest is truck passable only

Old County Rd – Car passable

Priory Hill Rd – passable

Wildes Way – Car Passable

Ettinger Rd – Truck passable only

Cider Mill Rd – Truck Passable

Slawson Rd – Car passable

Maple Hill Rd – Ok

Burton Rd AND Obed Moore Rd- NOT PASSABLE, Emergency access ONLY

Bailey Rd – Ok

Chester Mountain Rd – OK

Holden Hill Rd – Car passable

Hells Peak Rd – Car Passable

Highland View – Car passable EXCEPT ½ way up between South of Middle Rd and Johnson Hill Rd

Johnson Hill Rd- Car Passable

Boynton Rd – Car Passable

Piper Hill Rd- Car passable EXCEPT hill between 100 and Foster Rd NOT PASSABLE

Foster Rd – OK

Dale Rd – Car Passable

Old Tavern Rd – Car Passable