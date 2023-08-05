V

Individuals & Households Program

F

ermont homeowners and renters in Windham and Windsor counties as well as in Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland and Washington counties who were affected by the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred beginning July 7 may be eligible for FEMA grants for personal property losses and other eligible expenses.EMA’s Individuals and Households Program provides assistance to eligible individuals and households who have uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs resulting from the July severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides. This includes assistance beyond home repair.

The amount and types of assistance are determined by your expenses, and may include:

Medical and Dental Assistance

Child Care Assistance

Assistance for Miscellaneous Items

Moving and Storage Assistance

Funeral Assistance

Other types of assistance are only available if an applicant applies for a disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration, and does not qualify. Completing the application does not mean you have to accept a loan. The additional assistance that may be available includes:

Personal Property Assistance

Transportation Assistance

Group Flood Insurance Policy

Talk with a FEMA specialist to learn more. FEMA specialists are available by phone at 800-621-3362 or in person at Disaster Recovery Centers. To locate the closest center, click here.

General program requirements

I

You or someone who lives with you is a U.S. citizen, a non-citizen national or a qualified alien .

. You pass FEMA’s i dentity and occupancy verifications .

. You must pass ownership verification for Home Repair and Home Replacement Assistance .

. Your primary home is in a federally designated disaster area and is unlivable or is not accessible.

and is unlivable or is not accessible. You either have no insurance or filed an insurance claim and it does not cover all of your losses.

n general, applicants must meet all the following conditions to apply:

How to apply for FEMA assistance

A

pply online at DisasterAssistance.gov , download the FEMA mobile app for mobile devices, or call the toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Language translation is available. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service when you apply.

For an accessible 1-minute video on how to apply

for assistance, click the video to the right.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.