To the editor: Aug. 14 concert at Pingree Park to benefit first responders

We at Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad and the local fire departments encourage everyone to attend the 5-Town Flood Relief Benefit Concert at Pingree Park in Londonderry on Monday, Aug. 14.

Proceeds will benefit our first responders: the Londonderry, S. Londonderry, Peru and Weston fire departments; Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad and Londonderry Technical Rescue. It is in appreciation for all the work every department did during the recent flood and flood clean up.

This was originally scheduled as part of the Music on Mondays Series but has been expanded with more performers, as well as food, which will be donated by The New American Grill, Honeypie and Taqueria El Chepe. The performers will be Saints and Liars, Pete Bernhard, Read Foehl, Erin Cassells-Brown, Melanie Alanna Glenn and Ida Mae Specker.

Gates open at 4:30. There will be donation buckets as well as a WEQX raffle. Parking will be at the Londonderry Plaza with a shuttle bus to the park.

LVRS will have an ambulance at the event. Stop by and say hello.

Thank you.

David Utiger

Public Relations Officer

Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad

