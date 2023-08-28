To the editor: FEMA, SBA helped in time of need

Iwant to express my sincerest thanks for the those individuals with FEMA and the Small Business Administration, who are supporting those of us affected by the recent floods. A couple of weeks ago, when I met with FEMA and SBA staff in Ludlow and Rutland, I experienced them to be exceedingly responsive, engaged and helpful beyond expectations. They provided important information regarding the damage at the house and also for New Thought Vermont, the non-profit organization in Weston.

Over the years, many of us have read about FEMA and SBA in the news and how individuals and communities had requested more assistance than was apparently delivered. That was not the case in our situations. I wanted to give a “shout out” to these remarkable individuals who have been and are continuing to serve us so admirably in Vermont following the devastating damage due to the floods. In particular, staff at FEMA also provided expert consultation regarding flood mitigation. I urge any of us affected by the floods to seek their assistance at locations throughout the region!

Again, words do not suffice for the gratitude I have for these individuals at FEMA and the SBA here in Vermont. When a disaster strikes, they are given very short notice to be on location within 24 hours to be of immediate support, providing information and helping those of us apply for assistance. When I met staff in Rutland and Ludlow, I learned that these folks come from all over the United States, many from areas which have experienced the kind of disasters that we have faced here.

The Disaster Center staff in Rutland and Ludlow from FEMA, SBA and USDA came from the following places: Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Tennessee and Washington state. They leave their husbands, wives, children, parents, pets, friends, gardens and homes to come help disaster survivors.

If you are in need of support and assistance or have any questions, I encourage you to visit the Disaster Centers nearby.

With appreciation,

William Freeman

Weston