A bird’s eye view of the Chester Fall Festival

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

©2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC

T

hanks to drone pilot Tuck Wunderle, The Telegraph took an early Sunday morning flight over the 2023 Chester Fall Festival on the Green in beautiful Chester.

The festival was held Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17. Weather concerns might have held some people back on Saturday, but Sunday saw bustling crowds come out early and stay late.

The festival, which has been held for almost 50 years, featured 60+ vendors highlighting fine arts and crafts as well as delicious food; family friendly farm events and lots of music.

And it welcomed visitors from all over the state, the northeast region and farther!

You can view this year’s Telegraph Guide to the Festival by clicking here.