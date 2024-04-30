Graveside service for Lois Goddard set for May 18

A graveside service for Lois Goddard, of Chester, who passed away Dec. 14, 2023 at age 83, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at the Pleasant View Cemetery, 893 High St. in Chester.

