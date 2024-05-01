GM school board readies third budget proposal hoping to avert major penalty

By Shawn Cunningham

ast night was a make-or-break moment for the board of the Green Mountain Unified School District as members met in Proctorsville to craft a budget that could win the approval of voters before the end of the school year on June 30 and avoid the penalties that would come to the district if it fails. The vote is being scheduled for Tuesday, June 4.

The original proposed budget failed to garner voter approval in March. In late April, the board returned a budget to voters with $433,000 in cuts but that too failed. The board is now proposing a total of almost $1 million in cuts to the three schools within the district, which are Cavendish Town Elementary, Chester-Andover Elementary and Green Mountain Union High.

On Tuesday night, Two Rivers Supervisory Union Superintendent Lauren Fierman told the board and an audience of about two dozen at Cavendish Town Elementary and more than 70 on Zoom that if the budget is not approved by the end of the school year in June, the district will be obliged to borrow 87 percent of the current budget of $15.8 million budget or $13.8 million. If that happens, many things — including athletics, band, theater and even bus transportation — will be on the chopping block.

And a bill currently before the Vermont Senate, which aims to clean up some of the mess the legislature made with the Act 127 school funding changes, may make the situation even worse for the district should it pass and be signed into law and take effect on July 1. Fierman said that the current law mandates that a district whose budget fails with voters must continue to propose budgets until one passes. The new law proposed law would give a district three chances before the state imposes a “default budget” that it would calculate. Fierman said it was estimated that such a default budget would cut $3 million from the proposed 2024-25 budget, leading to even larger cuts in school programs.

So Fierman — after consulting the district’s three principals — brought the board a list representing more than $578,000 in cuts on top of nearly $433,000 in cuts it approved for the failed April 23 vote. Those cuts would have brought the budget down to $16.4 million or a 3.74 percent increase over the 2023-24 budget.

Those proposed changes include:

($43,985) – Cut for In-School-Suspension Coordinator

($81,953) – Cut for 2nd Admin Assistant Position at GM

($64,758) – Cut GM Spanish teacher

($48,420) – Cut for STEAM Coordinator position

($4,000) – Cut for STEAM supplies

($8,447) – Reduce CTES Art Teacher from .4 to .3 FTE

($59,293) – Cut for .65 FTE Nurse position

($38,797) – Cut for CAES building sub

($100,000) – Reduce capital reserve

($2,000) – Cut for CAES principal’s office supplies

($2,000) – Cut for CTES principal’s office supplies

($123,303) – Reduction in TRSU Assessment***

$7,274 – Increase to GM Admin time to cover 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

$5,959 – Dental increase budgeted 3% and it came in at 8.5%

($11,508) – Change in benefits by employee

($4,236) – Reduction in contingency due to cut position

Surviving the cut

T

the in-school suspension coordinator,

the Spanish instructor and

the Chester-Andover building wide substitute.

he board discussed the value of each of those cuts and decided to put three back into the budget. Those are:

In-school suspension was returned to the budget after the board heard from several members of the public — including the mother of a student who had been a regular in the program — of its value in helping kids get back into the classroom.

Green Mountain’s Spanish program has been plagued with problems in finding and keeping teachers. The position would have been cut and the school’s French teacher would fill in with first and second year students. But it was noted that Bellows Falls was down to one foreign language and that attracting tuition students would only be harder if Spanish was dropped – if only for a year. GM Principal John Broadley noted that colleges are currently looking for students with two to three years of foreign language.

Chester-Andover’s building-wide substitute escaped the cut because the school seldom has a day when it doesn’t need a substitute and having one on staff gives the school a measure of security. In return for being there every day, the building sub gets the same daily pay ($100) as a day sub plus benefits. CAES Principal Joey Blane noted that their substitute was well known to the students and therefore made less of a disruption to their day.

Cavendish board member Kate Lamphere wanted to give the public a chance to weigh in on the decisions before the board took a poll. Regarding the cuts she said she was more concerned with the “what it’s going to do to our kids, not just the budget.”

Public comments range from support to ‘doom loop’



D

uring the first public comment period, former board member Abe Gross suggested – among other things – asking voters to say why they voted for or against the budget and to specify which areas of the school should be cut or increased. He also suggested that the curriculum director position be eliminated and that Green Mountain High be closed.

Stu Lindberg said that Act 46 was supposed to provide greater educational equity and save money by consolidation and did neither, calling the current situation of increasing budgets and falling enrollment a “doom loop.”

Several in the audience believed that the Cavendish Elementary nurse was being cut, but Fierman said that was not the case and that the budget proposal has one nurse in every school.

Martha Mott said she thought the board was doing a “great job” and noted the improvement in its working from months past.

Angela Cartier said she wants to see more trust in the principals’ decisions and she believes people should “always vote yes” on school budgets. Several others advocated for making or reversing specific cuts.

Retired teacher Kathryn Martens said that teaching kids whose families are struggling economically takes time and love – not just money – and asked the board to remember those are the families that increased taxes hurt most.

What’s next?

O

ne of the cuts on the list came from new reductions by the TRSU. Those cuts – compiled by the SU staff – would yield a reduction of $123,303 in the GM assessment by TRSU. The assessment is what GM has to pay for the services TRSU provides including the central office functions and special education. But those cuts have yet to be approved by the six member SU board made up of three members of the GM board and three from Ludlow-Mount Holly. Those numbers should be made final at the May 2 meeting.

At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, the GM board will meet to finalize the budget. The vote on the reduced budget is scheduled for Tuesday June 4 with an informational meeting before that.

The April 23 vote brought out only 540 residents in the towns in the towns of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester compared with the 1,319 who turned out for the March 5 vote, which was a presidential primary.

Board member Lois Perlah said it made her sick that so few people turned out to vote, but officials from some of the four towns said many potential voters didn’t know about the April vote or only learned about it at the last moment and that the school board needs to do a better job of communicating with those voters.