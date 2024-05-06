Howard Woodcock, 100, of Chester

Howard Woodcock, 100, passed away on April 16,2024. He was born in Chester on Nov. 2, 1923 to W. Wiley and Luella (Shattuck) Woodcock.

He attended Chester schools, graduating from Chester High School in 1941. In 1943, Howard entered the Army Air Force and served three years, 19 months of which were served in India. On Feb. 25,1944, he married Mary Garrapy with whom he enjoyed 65 years of wedded life.

She predeceased him on April 30, 2009. Upon being discharged in 1946, Howard entered the plumbing business where, he spent most of his life. Upon his retirement in 1988, he was employed by Johnson Home Center in West Lebanon, N.H.

He is survived by two daughters, Laura Gislason, whose husband Guy is deceased, and Marsha Daniels and her husband Richard.

He is also survived by four grandchildren, Julia Barnes, Rebecca Michell, Heather Rathburn and Peter Daniels, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. He was also predeceased by one great-granddaughter.

Howard attended Charleston Bible Church. There will be no services, per Howard’s wishes.