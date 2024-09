Chester’s Festival on the Green celebrates 50 years of fun, family and the arts

© 2024 Telegraph Publishing LLC

he Chester Festival on the Green started 50 years ago as the Sale on the Green. And while it has been through a number of changes of the years — including who manages it and what is sold — it has still become an iconic tradition for Chester and all of southern Vermont.

For the anniversary edition, held this past weekend, organizers pulled out all the stops with loads of music and other entertainment, foods, demonstrations and family friendly activities in addition to the traditional selling of fine arts and crafts. Here are a few photos to give readers a taste of experience. All photos by Leah Cunningham.