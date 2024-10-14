Green Mountain School District board agenda for Oct. 17
The Green Mountain Unified School District board will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Green Mountain High School Media Center, 716 Route 103 South and via Zoom. To join the meeting via Zoom, click here.
Below is its agenda
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. September 19, 2024, Regular Meeting
IV. STUDENT REPORTS (10 minutes)
V. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report (5 Minutes for Questions)
B. Principal Report (10 Minutes for Questions)
C. Curriculum Reports and Presentations(10 Minutes for Questions)
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT(10 minutes for questions)
VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: (10 minutes)
A. Bond Discussion
B. Budget Discussion
VIII. COMMITTEE REPORTS
A. RVTC
B. TRSU Board
C. Transportation
D. Outreach/Publicity
IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS (In-person & on zoom;5 minutes per person)
X. BOARD COMMENTS
XI. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Policies, First Read
1. F28, Wellness Policy, Federal Child nutrition Act & Nutrition
2. B8, Electronic Communication Between Employees and Students
3. F3, Fire and Emergency Preparedness Drills
XII. OLD BUSINESS
A. Update on Restructuring
B. Vote to adopt Policy Governance
XIII. FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS
XIV. PUBLIC COMMENTS: (5 minutes per person)
XV. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, November 21, 2024, GMUHS Library/Media and Zoom
XVI. ADJOURNMENT
