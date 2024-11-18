To the editor: Correcting misunderstandings about Covid vaccine and climate change

M

r. Keith Stern, who unsuccessfully ran for the Vermont House in the last election, has made false statements about the Covid vaccine and climate change in several publications.

First, Mr. Stern said that the FDA/CDC VAERS website “reported incidences of adverse reactions” to the vaccine. Of course there are reported adverse reactions, as there are for all drugs. The question is whether they are so frequent or serious compared to the drug’s effectiveness that the drug is compromised.

That is not the case with the Covid vaccine. According to the VAERS website “VAERS collects data on any adverse event following vaccination, be it coincidental or truly caused by a vaccine.

The report of an adverse event to VAERS is not documentation that a vaccine caused the event.” They go on to say that “VAERS reports can be submitted voluntarily by anyone…” These are not necessarily submitted by doctors but are reported in all cases. In fact, the vaccine was implicated in very few deaths, especially when compared to Covid itself.

Mr. Stern also claimed, without references, that you “can find out on the internet the increased rate of sudden death in adults that coincides with the beginning of the Covid ‘vaccine.’ ” As we know, you can find anything you want on the internet.

One believable thing I found on this was an article in the ASA/AHA journal Circulation by Gaspari, dated 18 Dec. 2023, which concluded that “Causes of SCD in young people, including those who experienced SCD within 30 days of their COVID-19 vaccination, were consistent with pre-pandemic causes as established by rigorous autopsy, and no increase in the prevalence of myocarditis has been observed.” In other words, the notion that the vaccine caused a lot of sudden deaths is nonsense.

As to climate change, Mr. Stern told VTDigger that, “The legislators have gone off the rails to try and fix a

non-existent problem.” In a comment to a letter to the editor in The Chester Telegraph, he also took great delight when a Nobel Prize winner who worked in physics some years ago expressed skepticism about climate change. Our most respected scientific organization is probably the National Academies of Science, which numbers

200 Nobel Prize winners among its members.

The NSA has said a great deal on climate change, for example, “Scientists know that recent climate change is largely caused by human activities from an understanding of basic physics, comparing observations with models, and fingerprinting the detailed patterns of climate change caused by different human and natural influences.” This is echoed on the websites of organizations like NASA, the American Physical Society, the American Chemical Society, and the American Statistical Association. These consensus opinions of thousands of scientists carry a lot

more weight than the remarks of someone who never worked in the field.

Finally, Mr. Stern made the inane statement that “grant money is given to scientists who follow the party line.” He gave no evidence for whatever he thinks this means. In fact, grant money goes to scientists and groups who, after a great deal of study and research, have demonstrated their expertise and submitted detailed plans which are carefully reviewed by experts.

I can assure Mr. Stern that the papers I submitted to scientific journals were carefully reviewed and critiqued (and all eventually published). Not being independently wealthy, I worked for a salary. (Some research I did out of professional interest, not money.) So, I guess I’m compromised, unlike Mr. Stern who has apparently never worked in science.

To summarize, the Covid vaccine is safe, climate change is happening and we are causing it.

Kem Phillips

Cavendish