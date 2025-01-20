Housing Trust receives high scores in two audits

Windham & Windsor Housing Trust, which aids southern Vermonters in creating and find secure affordable housing, recently underwent two extensive third-party audits of its operations and, in both instances, achieved the highest possible scores.

This accomplishment underscores WWHT’s commitment to excellence in all areas of compliance, accountability and fiscal responsibility.

The Housing Trust has untaken or aided in affordable housing projects in Chester, Bellows Falls, with the 1920s garage and Londonderry, with the Bob Perry Lane house.

Other projects are under way in downtown Windsor and in Putney.

The first audit evaluated WWHT’s counseling services. As a participant in the HUD Housing Counseling Program, WWHT offers a range of services, including pre-purchase counseling, financial management/budget counseling, mortgage delinquency and default resolution counseling, rental housing counseling and various homebuyer education workshops. Following this latest performance review, auditors found the quality of the program and its HUD-certified counselors to be excellent.

The focus of the second audit was to determine compliance with Vermont’s lending statutes and financial regulations, as well as to assess the agency’s financial stability. WWHT is a licensed lender under the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System, providing affordable home repair loans to homeowners in southeast Vermont to address critical health and safety issues. As a licensed lender, the agency is required to undergo periodic reviews by the state of Vermont. At the conclusion of the latest examination, WWHT and its administration of the Green Mountain Home Repair Program received the highest available rating, indicating the strongest possible performance and risk-management practices.

“We are extremely pleased and proud of the exemplary performance of our Homeownership Center in both of these reviews,” said Bruce Whitney, director of homeownership for WWHT. “These achievements reaffirm our unwavering commitment to fiscal responsibility and accountability. It’s a powerful vote of confidence for the homebuyers and homeowners we serve, that their needs will be met with the highest level of integrity and excellence.”

WWHT has consistently received high scores on both audits.