Public meetings on TRSU school budgets scheduled
Press release | Feb 05, 2025 | Comments 0
To the TRSU Community:The Two Rivers Supervisory Union will be holding several meetings this month to discuss school budgets and answer questions. Estimated tax rates for each town will be provided. All meetings begin at 6 p.m. Meetings are scheduled as follows:
- Ludlow Forum: Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main St. in Ludlow.
- Mount Holly Forum: Monday, Feb. 10, at Mount Holly School, 150 School St. in Mount Holly.
- Cavendish Forum: Thursday, Feb. 13, at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville.
- Chester Forum: Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Green Mountain Union High School, 716 VT-103 in Chester.
For an op-ed on the education fund and tax rates from TRSU Superintendent Layne Millington, click here.
Filed Under: Education News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.