Public meetings on TRSU school budgets scheduled

Ludlow Forum: Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main St. in Ludlow.

Mount Holly Forum: Monday, Feb. 10, at Mount Holly School, 150 School St. in Mount Holly.

Cavendish Forum: Thursday, Feb. 13, at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville.

Chester Forum: Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Green Mountain Union High School, 716 VT-103 in Chester.

he Two Rivers Supervisory Union will be holding several meetings this month to discuss school budgets and answer questions. Estimated tax rates for each town will be provided.Meetings are scheduled as follows:

