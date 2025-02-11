New GM High mascot to be chosen this week

By Lorien Strange

reen Mountain Union High School students will be selecting a new mascot this week, more than a year since a contentious series of school board meetings ended with the demise of the original controversial mascot, the Chieftain.

The original, 50-year-old mascot was considered racist and outdated and had been challenged by students for several years. The controversy came to a head when the state passed a law that prohibited the use of names and images that depicted a racial or ethnic group of people. About a year ago, the board of the Green Mountain Unified School District assigned GM Principal John Broadley the task of developing a plan to come up with a new mascot.

The GMUSD board will need to approve the students’ choice before it becomes official. In the meantime, Broadley has been talking with Superintendent Layne Millington and Vermont Principals’ Association Executive Director Jay Nichols to ensure that whichever mascot is selected abides by TRSU’s Nondiscriminatory Mascots and School Branding policy.

A committee selected by Broadley met last week to review the results of a survey sent out by the student council to GM students in December. As Broadley announced at a GMUSD board meeting later that month, the initial survey garnered about 140 responses and 14 to 16 potential mascot names.

Broadley told The Telegraph in an interview on Saturday that the committee had narrowed that list down to five names:

Bobcats,

Eagles,

Geckos, (seen Update below)

Goats and

Grizzlies.

A giant metal gecko already graces the outside wall of the cafeteria wing.

UPDATE: According to several sources in touch with The Telegraph on Tuesday morning, Geckos is not on the list, despite what the reporter was told. Instead Lions is. We are currently seeking confirmation on this.

The students have until midnight on Thursday to vote for their favorite. The results will be announced at the Chester Winter Carnival on Friday and on social media. Later this year, the school will hold a contest to design and vote on an accompanying logo.

According to Broadley, the mascot committee included representatives from GM teachers, administration, staff, parents, members of Broadley’s Community Relations Committee, the student council, alumni and a few members of the public who Broadley said had been very involved in last year’s meetings.

Selina Meisenhelder, president of the Chester High School/GMUHS Alumni Association, told The Telegraph in a text message that “[t]he Alumni are enthusiastic about the new mascot. We played an active role in the selection committee … With students making the final decision, we are hopeful that this enthusiasm will encourage more students to engage with the alumni community.”

Broadley said that his role was only to advise the committee only. “I’ll be pleased whatever they choose,” he told The Telegraph.

He confirmed that he had considered race and gender as factors in selecting the committee members. While he “didn’t necessarily” consider geographic representation and is not sure if there are committee members from each of the towns within the Two Rivers Supervisory Union, he felt that the various towns were “well-represented,” specifically mentioning Andover, Cavendish, Chester and Ludlow. Baltimore and Mount Holly are also part of the TRSU.

When asked why the school did not recruit members of the committee through a public announcement, Broadley said that “with the two years of anxiety around the mascot, we wanted to be very discreet in our process to avoid that anxiety and nervousness.”

“It has a good amount of stakeholders,” he said of the committee. “It might not be everyone in terms of how everyone feels they ought to be represented. Is there room for more people? Probably.” He emphasized that the focus of the process was on current GM students and their opinions.

Broadley added that he and TRSU Superintendent Layne Millington are open to questions the community might have but that he hopes response to the new mascot will be overwhelmingly positive.

In the end, Broadley said, “It doesn’t matter what mascot you wear. It doesn’t make you play sport better — or maybe it does, I don’t know, but it shouldn’t. But it’s important to have something to be proud of.”

“The kids wanted it, the kids are doing it, and here it is,” he said adding that 93 percent of respondents to the initial survey had indicated they felt ready to select a new mascot.