College News

The Chester Telegraph | Feb 12, 2025 | Comments 0
Two local undergraduate students at Worcester Polytechnic Institute of Worcester, Mass., were named to the university’s fall 2024 Dean’s List. The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differ from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average. Instead, WPI students are named to the Dean’s List based on the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and hands-on projects.
The following students were named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2024:
- Kimberly Cummings of Chester, class of 2026, majoring in Computer Science and
- Everett Mosher of Chester, class of 2026, majoring in Civil Engineering
The following local students were named to the fall 2024 President’s List at Champlain College in Burlington. To earn a spot on the President’s List a student must have a grade point average of 4.0 or higher. Those students are:
- Willem Bargfrede of Chester and
- Kristos Iliopoulos of Springfield
The following local students were named to the fall 2024 Dean’s List at Champlain College in Burlington. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, a student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Those students are:
- Dawson Bovat of Springfield, majoring in Business Administration;
- Grace Guild of Chester, majoring in Business Administration;
- Emmett Larue of Weston, majoring in Writing and Publishing;
- Rhona Lofton of Springfield, majoring in Marketing and Communication and
- Tessa Lunderville of Londonderry, major not available.
