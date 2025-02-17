Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 19

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 19, 2025 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting via Zoom go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is the board’s agenda

1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

2. Approval of Minutes from the Select Board Meeting dated Feb. 5, 2025

3. Citizen’s Comments

4. Old Business

5. Appointment of Assistant Zoning Administrator

6. Sewer Force Main, Pump Station, Gravity Line Project – Dufresne Presentation

7. Solar Field Purchase Presentation

8. Annual Financial Plan and Certificate of Compliance – Highway

9. No Suits or Appeal Pending – Listers

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Executive Session: Negotiations with landowner regarding Thompson Road relocation (authorized under 1 V.S.A. §313(a)(2))

12. Adjourn