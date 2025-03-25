Celebration of Life for Alice Lindquist of Andover set for May 3
A Celebration of Life for Alice Marie (Hazeltine) Lindquist of Andover, who died on Dec. 17, 2024 at the age of 79, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 3 at the Andover Town Hall, 59 Town Hall Road.
Born in Springfield to Clark and Elizabeth Hazeltine, she had one brother, Thomas W. Hazeltine, who predeceased her in 2010.Â She attended one-room schools in both Peaseville and Simonsville in Andover, Chester High School and the Thompson School of Practical Nursing in Brattleboro.
