May 9 memorial service for Leona Hazen

There will be a memorial service for Leona Mary Hazen who died on Jan. 19, 2025 at the age of 93 at 11 a.m. on Friday May 9 at St. Joseph’s Church, 148 S. Main St. in Chester with burial to follow at the North Street Cemetery.

