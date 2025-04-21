Celebration of Life for William Shelton Ballou set for May 24

The Celebration of Life for William Shelton Ballou, 85, a former Chester resident who died on March 4 at his home in Brazil, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 24 at Zion Episcopal Church, 5167 Main St. in Manchester.

A private, family-only graveside burial service at Wallingford Cemetery will follow the Celebration of Life. You can read his full obituary here.