Shawn Augustine Merrick, 74, formerly of Chester

hawn Augustine Merrick died on March 3, 2025, following a long illness. He was born to Augustine and Genevieve (Bartley) Merrick on May 13, 1950, in Bellows Falls and attended school in Chester.

Shawn served in the 101st Airborne (Airmobile) U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was wounded the day after his 19th birthday in the battle of Hamburger Hill, returning home an amputee and having been awarded two Purple Hearts during his tour.

He was married to Elena Wells. He held several positions with the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT): business manager and finance secretary of Local Union 1555; president of the Buildings and Construction Trades in Fairbanks, Alaska; business manager and finance secretary of District Council 55 covering Oregon and Southwest Washington, and general representative to the vice president for IUPAT covering 10 western states, Alaska and Hawaii.

Later, he served as a health and safety representative and labor/management representative for Fluor International Construction Co.’s projects throughout the United States. These included USAG Fort Greely part of the Nation’s Ballistic Missile Defense System, Hawaii (Helmets to Hardhats), the Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia and special assignment in Kazakhstan.

Shawn retired to Edgewater, Fla. He was an avid sailor, a fun loving storyteller, a generous soul and volunteer for the Special Olympics. He is survived by his wife, Elena, his three siblings, Brian, Jane (David), Dooley (Megan), stepdaughter Brianna, two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Shawn’s son, Zachariah, predeceased him in 2023.

As the Irish blessing says, Until we meet again, may God hold you in the hollow of his hand.