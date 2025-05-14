Land use board to hold public session May 22 on Act 250 and critical natural resource areas

T

he Vermont Land Use Review Board is hosting a public engagement session to gather input on planned expansions of the Act 250 permit program aimed at ensuring better protection of critical natural resource areas. The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 22 and welcomes both in-person and remote participation.

Attendees can join in person at the Act 250 hearing office at 111 West St., Building 2 in Essex Junction or remotely via Microsoft Teams. Remote connection information is available on the meeting agenda.

Vermont’s Act 250 development review system is undergoing significant changes following the passage of Act 181 in 2024. The Legislature has tasked the LURB with developing rules and reviewing regional plans and maps to implement a new tiered framework of jurisdiction. While Act 250 jurisdiction is shrinking in downtown and village centers (Tier 1 areas), it is expanding in critical natural resource areas (Tier 3 areas).

The LURB will determine Act 250 jurisdiction for development in Tier 3 areas, including: identifying which resource areas to include, their locations across Vermont, and what types of projects will require an Act 250 permit.The goal of this meeting is to get public input on which critical natural resources should be considered for Tier 3 designation, and what level of development should trigger Act 250 review in Tier 3 areas.

The LURB seeks public input before drafting Tier 3 rules. It is also getting suggestions from a working group of stakeholders. Details on the working group members and summaries of their discussions are available on the Tier 3 project webpage.

Engagement will continue throughout the process, leading to proposed rules and a formal public hearing in early January 2026. Act 250 jurisdiction in Tier 3 areas, pursuant to the adopted rules, will begin on Dec. 31, 2026. More information and perspective are available on the webpage noted above. Questions and comments can be submitted any time at act250.rulemaking@vermont.gov.