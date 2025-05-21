Stuart G. MacDonald, 90, formerly of Weston

S

tuart Graeme MacDonald (“Stu”), was born in Manhattan on Dec. 15, 1934, to Frances (Townsend) and Howard MacDonald. He spent his early years in Rye, N.Y., before the family moved to Weston when Stu was 11. There, he and his sisters attended the Weston Grammar School.

Stu went on to attend Phillips Academy and later graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering. He joined the U.S. Air Force as a first lieutenant and was stationed in High Wycombe, England. He rose to the rank of captain and, following his service, earned his MBA from Dartmouth College.

On July 14, 1962, Stu married Susan McMullen. They settled in New York City, where Stu worked for the New York Telephone Co. as a division construction superintendent. Their daughter, Alison, was born in 1967. A year later, the family relocated to Weston, where Stu built a home on Peabody Mountain and took over Rip Swan’s shop, founding MacDonald and Swan Construction Co. Inc. The company specialized in custom homes and at its peak employed up to 20 skilled craftsmen.

In 1971, Stu and Susan welcomed their son, Ripley. Stu became a deeply involved member of the community, serving on the Flood Brook School Board and in the Wantastiquet Rotary Club. He contributed to numerous local projects, including the construction of the Mountain Valley Health Center.

Always eager to learn and grow, Stu pursued a Master’s degree in Architecture from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, graduating in 1992. He remained at RPI for four years as an assistant professor of Architectural Technology.

In 2002, Stu and Susan moved to San Diego, where he continued his architectural practice. In 2010, they moved to Arvada, Colo., where Stu volunteered with the city government,helping oversee building code implementation.

In 2016, the couple retired to Prescott Valley, Ariz. After suffering a stroke in 2018, Stu faced limited mobility but remained intellectually and emotionally engaged. He found joy in reading, listening to music—particularly Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony No. 3 — and exercising in accessible facilities.

Stu’s life was defined by a deep love for his family. He was proud to celebrate his 90th birthday surrounded by his beloved wife Susan, his sister Marcia, his children and grandchildren. He passed peacefully at home on May 2, 2025.

Stu is survived by his wife, Susan (“Suse”), his sisters Marcia and Wendy, his daughter Alison, his son Ripley and daughter-in-law Kate, and his three grandchildren: Gray, Heath and Penn.