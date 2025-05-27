Cavendish Streetscapes donates American flags

American flags decorate a portion of Main Street in Proctorsville.

Cavendish Streetscapes volunteers delivered flags and poles to the Proctorsville and Cavendish Volunteer Fire Departments.

Members of both fire departments donated their time, equipment and labor to install flags along Route 131 in the two villages.

The flags symbolize the country’s history and hopes for the future.

