By Brett Mastrangelo

Lead Contract Negotiator

Two Rivers Southeast Education Association

T

ake a moment and think of a teacher who has had a positive impact on you or your child at Green Mountain Middle/High School and Chester Andover, Cavendish, Ludlow or Mount Holly elementary schools. Consider the role this teacher played in your child’s development and growth.

Perhaps they advised their class and hosted a great prom. Maybe they wrote a heartfelt letter of recommendation. Maybe they simply acted as the mentor, role model, example or guide your child needed at various times – maybe they were just there for your kid, showing once and again how much they cared about your child’s well-being and success. Unfortunately, if that teacher has worked at any of those buildings for more than three years, then they are being disproportionately underpaid compared to some of their newly hired colleagues.

New hires within the Two Rivers Supervisory Union are being compensated for their experience at a higher rate than veteran teachers who have stayed teaching for the district. In most situations, this results in the newly hired individual making thousands of dollars more than their veteran colleagues. For examples and clarity, review the graphs to the right. Click any one to enlarge.

Through this drawn-out negotiation cycle, the teachers’ union has fiercely advocated to fix this inequality. We believe disproportionate compensation for individuals dedicated to this community is fundamentally wrong.

To be clear, the union is not asking for some unreasonable pile of money for raises, we are merely seeking the same pay for veteran teachers currently offered to our new hires. In fact, the union has developed and presented several workable and affordable options to the board, only to have them dismissed out-of-hand.

Before Thursday’s mediation between the board and the union went into session, the school board took brief public comments from a group of approximately 30 members of the community. The board limited public comments to 10 minutes, during which time neither Superintendent, Layne Millington, nor the board’s attorney, Chris Leopold, faced the members of the public to listen to them speak.

The most recent proposal from the school board offers the teachers’ association 2.65% new money and would not allow that money to be used for correcting teacher salary injustices. However, non-bargaining TRSU employees, including Superintendent Millington, will be receiving a 4% raise for two consecutive years (8% total). Additionally, some principals received up to a 15% raise over two years for an “equal pay” raise so that they would be in line with one another, just as the teachers are asking for – leveling the pay scale between veteran and new teachers. Yet, no one on the school committee, nor the superintendent himself, would acknowledge this. Instead, teachers are being painted as self-serving and overly demanding, while the SU’s administrators benefit in exactly the manner they are denying the Union.

The deeper you dig, you find more inequities and inconsistencies. There are examples of employees switching roles or locations within the supervisory union who were immediately granted the experiential steps they were lacking. Additionally, teachers who may have left for a year and returned to the SU have come back making more, simply because they left and returned.

If you agree that veteran teachers deserve to be compensated equally to their newly hired colleagues, please consider supporting teachers by contacting your school board representative(s) and school officials directly and by attending your local monthly board meetings. Additionally, as the association heads into fact-finding, we are raising money to cover fees associated with the process. You can support the association by visiting our reopened fundraiser where we are selling “Equal Pay For Those Who Stay” T-shirts by clicking here.

We hope to have your support and are always willing to meet and discuss our concerns further with any member of the public.