Edwin Grout, 92, formerly of S. Londonderry and Newfane

dwin L. Grout, 92, a former resident of South Londonderry, passed away peacefully following a long battle with dementia on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at the Vermont Veterans’ Home in Bennington following a brief illness.

Born on Nov. 3, 1932, on Newfane Hill in Newfane, Edwin was the son of the late Leo and Aldene (Delong) Grout. He was raised in Newfane and attended high school in Townshend, later graduating in Milton. After graduation, Edwin enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War with the 107th Truck Company.

Upon returning home, Edwin continued in the trucking profession, which became his lifelong career. For over 20 years, he worked for Frank W. Whitcomb Construction Co. as a truck driver. In his later years; Edwin did work as a caretaker of properties, doing snow plowing and lawn mowing. He finally retired completely at the age of 84.

Edwin enjoyed hunting in his younger years and had a deep love for anything mechanical, always eager to tinker and solve problems. He had a special fondness for animals, particularly his daughter’s Rottweiler, Amelia. More than anything, Edwin adored his great-grandchildren and cherished every moment spent with them.

He is survived by his daughter Debbie Derby and her husband Donald; his son Gary Grout and his wife Noreen; his grandchildren Nicholas Derby (Wendy), Nathan Derby (Sasha), and Kody Grout; and his great-grandchildren Bailey, Garrett, Arianna and Aleya. Edwin is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Joan Ellison, his granddaughter Tara Grout, and his former wife, Lillian Grout.

A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery at North Main Street and Old Stowell Hill Road in Londonderry, at 11 a.m. on Saturday June 7, 2025. There will be a brief service followed by military honors.

