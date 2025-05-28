LES students receive personalized books from Ludlow Rotary
According to teacher Lora Miele, “The children were thrilled and couldn’t wait to bring them home to share with their families! I still have the ones created for my children more than 20 years ago and still enjoy giving it a read now and again!”
Ludlow Rotary Club also participates in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book-gifting program that sends a free, high-quality and age-appropriate book each month to children from birth until age 5, irrespective of the family’s income. This is designed to inspire a love of reading in children.
You can use the link above to register your child for this program or pay a visit to the children’s section of Fletcher Memorial Library, 88 Main St. in Ludlow, where you will find a display of Imagination Library books and lots of registration cards. The privacy of children is strictly honored.
