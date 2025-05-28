LES students receive personalized books from Ludlow Rotary

L

udlow Rotary Club recently donated specially printed books to students at Ludlow Elementary School. LRC has been creating similar books, personalized with each student’s name, for many years for children attending elementary school in Mount Holly, Ludlow, Cavendish and Plymouth as part of its Literacy Improvement Project.

According to teacher Lora Miele, “The children were thrilled and couldn’t wait to bring them home to share with their families! I still have the ones created for my children more than 20 years ago and still enjoy giving it a read now and again!”

Ludlow Rotary Club also participates in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book-gifting program that sends a free, high-quality and age-appropriate book each month to children from birth until age 5, irrespective of the family’s income. This is designed to inspire a love of reading in children.

You can use the link above to register your child for this program or pay a visit to the children’s section of Fletcher Memorial Library, 88 Main St. in Ludlow, where you will find a display of Imagination Library books and lots of registration cards. The privacy of children is strictly honored.