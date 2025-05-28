Services for Bonnie Watters set for July 26 at Chester Episcopal

A Celebration of Life for Nora E. “Bonnie” Watters will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025 at the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St. in Chester.

Bonnie, a long time Chester resident, passed away on Monday, April 7, 2025. She was 85. Bonnie was a noted dollmaker who licensed her original designs to Butterick Patterns in the 1980s. The highlight of Bonnie’s Bundles, located in the Stone Village of Chester, was always the visitors who came to the shop. They were often invited to enjoy tea and brownies. To read Bonnie’s full obituary, please click here.

Light refreshments will be served following the service. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.