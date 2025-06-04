Attorney General Clark to speak at Chester Town Hall June 9

D

o you want to learn more about what actions Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark has been taking to protect the rule of law and Vermont’s sovereignty, including the impact of federal actions on the state?

From 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 9, Clark will be at the Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St. to speak about her work and how it impacts the state and you.

The event is open to the public.

Following her overview, she will take questions from the audience.

This event is sponsored by the Chester Town Democratic Committee.