Attorney General Clark to speak at Chester Town Hall June 9
Press release | Jun 04, 2025 | Comments 0
From 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 9, Clark will be at the Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St. to speak about her work and how it impacts the state and you.
The event is open to the public.
Following her overview, she will take questions from the audience.
This event is sponsored by the Chester Town Democratic Committee.
