To the editor: Why did the GMUSD board reject Benelli?

Editor’s note: This is an open letter to the board of the Green Mountain Unified School District.

D

ear Members of the GMUSD Board,

Let me begin by apologizing for my brief outburst as I left the GMUSD meeting last Wednesday. I don’t remember what I said, but to have commented at all was inappropriate. And let me also apologize for whatever has made some of you think that those who supported Penny Benelli might damage your cars — that’s not who we are.

On another note, I am truly interested in why five of you chose to vote against approving Penny as a member of the board. Her responses to your questions during both meetings impressed me with her experience, knowledge and approach to dealing with complicated topics. I had known beforehand that I would choose her over John Keller, but I had not known how strongly I would feel that she was the right person.

A slim majority of you did not see Penny that way.

I would really appreciate it if those who voted against her would explain why you thought she would be so inappropriate. What did she do or say or not do or say that led you to vote against her? What are you looking for in a board member that she lacked?

I’m asking these questions because some seem to feel that the whole process was “politicized.” I use Facebook only rarely, but I gather there was some back and forth on what a friend calls that “highway of hate” about the issue. I assume that somehow Penny is, in some people’s minds, part of that politicization. Yes, she’s a Democrat, but first of all she is a long-standing resident of Chester who is well-respected for her work as an attorney.

If whoever voted against her will explain what you think and feel, then you and those who supported her can figure out ways to work together. This open letter has also been sent to The Chester Telegraph, so you can feel free to respond there.

We are all, of course, in this business of life, of community, and of educating Chester’s children together.

Thanks in advance for your responses.

Sincerely,

Nick Boke

Chester