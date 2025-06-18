Caps off to the 48 Green Mountain High grads!

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2025 Telegraph Publishing LLC

eeks of rainy weather made for some uncertainty, but with a forecast of just hazy to cloudy skies on Friday night, Green Mountain Union High School graduated 48 students, with 46 walking for their diplomas.

Principal John Broadley told the crowds of parents and friends gathered that since there had been a tie for salutatorian, Jack Clark and Ainsley Merrill would both being giving speeches.

Clark spoke of the urge to conform and the opportunity — upon leaving high school — to accept “the duty to be ourselves.” He added that the benefit will be receiving “from other … their own true selves.”

Merrill spoke of her experience at Green Mountain — from pre-school to her final days as a senior — and thanked members of her family. “They’ve seen every version of me, and … they kept showing up for me, no matter what.”

Valedictorian Andrei Solzhenitsyn spoke of how quickly time moves, how we often don’t feel ready for what’s next and how nothing is guaranteed. He urged his classmates to take the next leap, even if they don’t feel ready. “…time won’t wait for you to make up your mind.”

As guest speaker, math teacher Becky Bushey told graduates that many commencement addresses speak of all that graduates have to give. Bushey said there were also “things for the taking,” including “calculated risks,” taking off and getting out of town to gain perspective, taking a stand and having opinions and taking advantage of the opportunities to keep learning. Finally, she said they should take out their phones and use them. Not to endlessly scroll, but to stay in touch with each other.

List of awards and scholarships

Faculty Recognition Award

Donnia Blagrove

Samantha Willis

Alumni Award

Isabella Hastings-Marston

Babe Ruth Award

Kayla English

Max Peebles

Chester Academy Gold Pins

Jack Clark (in his junior year)

Kayla English

Niavh Gibney

Ainsley Merrill

Linsey Miles

Max Peebles

Andrei Solzhenitsyn

Chester Academy Silver Pins

Hayden Alon

Kyra Burbela

Hailey Daniels

Autumn Fales

Joachim Gibson

Allyssa Green

Brielle Heybyrne

Evan Kirdzik

Basil MacDonald

Alexis Martin

Colin Santiago

Cody Valente

Chester Academy John Butler Scholarship

Niavh Gibney

Ainsley Merrill

Linsey Miles

Max Peebles

Andrei Solzhenitsyn

Cody Valente

Agan Scholarship

Autumn Fales

Evan Kirdzik

Lucy Palmer

American Legion Post 67 Scholarship

Lucy Palmer

Autumn Fales

American Legion Post 67 Auxiliary Scholarship

Ainsley Merrill

Lucy Palmer

Black River Alumni Association Scholarship

Evan Kirdzik

Stewart Schmidt Memorial Scholarship

Alexis Martin

Henry V. Haber Memorial Scholarship

Kayla English

Ainsley Merrill

Andover Committee Scholarship

Niavh Gibney

Linsey Miles

GM Booster Club Scholarship

Kayla English

Lana Fink Scholarship

Mikhayla Arace

One Credit Union Scholarship

Alexis Martin

Ludlow Fire Nelson DeRoo Benevolent Fund Scholarship

Lucy Palmer

John and Mary Noor Scholarship

Niavh Gibney

Chester Snowmobile Club Scholarship

Caleb Merrow

Nicholaas A. Leyds Memorial Scholarship

Colin Santiago

Tyson Ladies Aid Society Scholarship

Lucy Palmer

Edwards and Douglas Family Scholarship

Autumn Fales

Jon M. Peters Scholarship

Andrei Solzhenitsyn

Bryant Grinder Foundation Scholarship

Andrei Solzhenitsyn

Sons of the American Legion Scholarship

Evan Kirdzik

Vermont Honor Scholarship

Hayden Alon

Ainsley Merrill

Frank and Olive Gilman Scholarship

Jacob Bager

Caleb Merrow

Colin Santiago

Kayla English

Max Peebles

Society of Women Engineers Scholarship

Linsey Miles