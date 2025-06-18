Caps off to the 48 Green Mountain High grads!
Shawn Cunningham | Jun 18, 2025 | Comments 0
By Shawn Cunningham
Principal John Broadley told the crowds of parents and friends gathered that since there had been a tie for salutatorian, Jack Clark and Ainsley Merrill would both being giving speeches.
Clark spoke of the urge to conform and the opportunity — upon leaving high school — to accept “the duty to be ourselves.” He added that the benefit will be receiving “from other … their own true selves.”
Merrill spoke of her experience at Green Mountain — from pre-school to her final days as a senior — and thanked members of her family. “They’ve seen every version of me, and … they kept showing up for me, no matter what.”
Valedictorian Andrei Solzhenitsyn spoke of how quickly time moves, how we often don’t feel ready for what’s next and how nothing is guaranteed. He urged his classmates to take the next leap, even if they don’t feel ready. “…time won’t wait for you to make up your mind.”
As guest speaker, math teacher Becky Bushey told graduates that many commencement addresses speak of all that graduates have to give. Bushey said there were also “things for the taking,” including “calculated risks,” taking off and getting out of town to gain perspective, taking a stand and having opinions and taking advantage of the opportunities to keep learning. Finally, she said they should take out their phones and use them. Not to endlessly scroll, but to stay in touch with each other.
List of awards and scholarships
Faculty Recognition Award
Donnia Blagrove
Samantha Willis
Alumni Award
Isabella Hastings-Marston
Babe Ruth Award
Kayla English
Max Peebles
Chester Academy Gold Pins
Jack Clark (in his junior year)
Kayla English
Niavh Gibney
Ainsley Merrill
Linsey Miles
Max Peebles
Andrei Solzhenitsyn
Chester Academy Silver Pins
Hayden Alon
Kyra Burbela
Hailey Daniels
Autumn Fales
Joachim Gibson
Allyssa Green
Brielle Heybyrne
Evan Kirdzik
Basil MacDonald
Alexis Martin
Colin Santiago
Cody Valente
Chester Academy John Butler Scholarship
Niavh Gibney
Ainsley Merrill
Linsey Miles
Max Peebles
Andrei Solzhenitsyn
Cody Valente
Agan Scholarship
Autumn Fales
Evan Kirdzik
Lucy Palmer
American Legion Post 67 Scholarship
Lucy Palmer
Autumn Fales
American Legion Post 67 Auxiliary Scholarship
Ainsley Merrill
Lucy Palmer
Black River Alumni Association Scholarship
Evan Kirdzik
Stewart Schmidt Memorial Scholarship
Alexis Martin
Henry V. Haber Memorial Scholarship
Kayla English
Ainsley Merrill
Andover Committee Scholarship
Niavh Gibney
Linsey Miles
GM Booster Club Scholarship
Kayla English
Lana Fink Scholarship
Mikhayla Arace
One Credit Union Scholarship
Alexis Martin
Ludlow Fire Nelson DeRoo Benevolent Fund Scholarship
Lucy Palmer
John and Mary Noor Scholarship
Niavh Gibney
Chester Snowmobile Club Scholarship
Caleb Merrow
Nicholaas A. Leyds Memorial Scholarship
Colin Santiago
Tyson Ladies Aid Society Scholarship
Lucy Palmer
Edwards and Douglas Family Scholarship
Autumn Fales
Jon M. Peters Scholarship
Andrei Solzhenitsyn
Bryant Grinder Foundation Scholarship
Andrei Solzhenitsyn
Sons of the American Legion Scholarship
Evan Kirdzik
Vermont Honor Scholarship
Hayden Alon
Ainsley Merrill
Frank and Olive Gilman Scholarship
Jacob Bager
Caleb Merrow
Colin Santiago
Kayla English
Max Peebles
Society of Women Engineers Scholarship
Linsey Miles
