Caps off to the 48 Green Mountain High grads!

Green Mountain seniors assemble before marching into the commencement. Photos by Shawn Cunningham

By Shawn Cunningham
Valedictorian Andrei Solzhenitsyn

Weeks of rainy weather made for some uncertainty, but with a forecast of just hazy to cloudy skies on Friday night, Green Mountain Union High School graduated 48 students, with 46 walking for their diplomas.

Principal John Broadley told the crowds of parents and friends gathered that since there had been a tie for salutatorian, Jack Clark and Ainsley Merrill would both being giving speeches.

Clark spoke of the urge to conform and the opportunity — upon leaving high school — to accept “the duty to be ourselves.” He added that the benefit will be receiving “from other … their own true selves.”

Merrill spoke of her experience at Green Mountain — from pre-school to her final days as a senior — and thanked members of her family. “They’ve seen every version of me, and … they kept showing up for me, no matter what.”

Co-Salutatorian Ainsley Merrill

Valedictorian Andrei Solzhenitsyn spoke of how quickly time moves, how we often don’t feel ready for what’s next and how nothing is guaranteed. He urged his classmates to take the next leap, even if they don’t feel ready. “…time won’t wait for you to make up your mind.”

As guest speaker, math teacher Becky Bushey told graduates that many commencement addresses speak of all that graduates have to give. Bushey said there were also “things for the taking,” including “calculated risks,” taking off and getting out of town to gain perspective, taking a stand and having opinions and taking advantage of the opportunities to keep learning. Finally, she said they should take out their phones and use them. Not to endlessly scroll, but to stay in touch with each other.

Co-Salutatorian Jack Clark

Click any image to launch the gallery of graduates

List of awards and scholarships

Faculty Recognition Award

Donnia Blagrove
Samantha Willis

Alumni Award

Isabella Hastings-Marston

Babe Ruth Award

Kayla English
Max Peebles

Chester Academy Gold Pins

Jack Clark (in his junior year)
Kayla English
Niavh Gibney
Ainsley Merrill
Linsey Miles
Max Peebles
Andrei Solzhenitsyn

Chester Academy Silver Pins

Hayden Alon
Kyra Burbela
Hailey Daniels
Autumn Fales
Joachim Gibson
Allyssa Green
Brielle Heybyrne
Evan Kirdzik
Basil MacDonald
Alexis Martin
Colin Santiago
Cody Valente

Chester Academy John Butler Scholarship

Niavh Gibney
Ainsley Merrill
Linsey Miles
Max Peebles
Andrei Solzhenitsyn
Cody Valente

Agan Scholarship

Autumn Fales
Evan Kirdzik
Lucy Palmer

American Legion Post 67 Scholarship

Lucy Palmer
Autumn Fales

American Legion Post 67 Auxiliary Scholarship

Ainsley  Merrill
Lucy Palmer

Black River Alumni Association Scholarship

Evan Kirdzik

Stewart Schmidt Memorial Scholarship

Alexis Martin

Henry V. Haber Memorial Scholarship

Kayla English
Ainsley Merrill

Andover Committee Scholarship

Niavh Gibney
Linsey Miles

GM Booster Club Scholarship

Kayla English

Lana Fink Scholarship

Mikhayla Arace

One Credit Union Scholarship

Alexis Martin

Ludlow Fire Nelson DeRoo Benevolent Fund Scholarship

Lucy Palmer

John and Mary Noor Scholarship

Niavh Gibney

Chester Snowmobile Club Scholarship

Caleb Merrow

Nicholaas A. Leyds Memorial Scholarship

Colin Santiago

Tyson Ladies Aid Society Scholarship

Lucy Palmer

Edwards and Douglas Family Scholarship

Autumn Fales

Jon M. Peters Scholarship

Andrei Solzhenitsyn

Bryant Grinder Foundation Scholarship

Andrei Solzhenitsyn

Sons of the American Legion Scholarship

Evan Kirdzik

Vermont Honor Scholarship

Hayden Alon
Ainsley Merrill

Frank and Olive Gilman Scholarship

Jacob Bager
Caleb Merrow
Colin Santiago
Kayla English
Max Peebles

Society of Women Engineers Scholarship

Linsey Miles

 

