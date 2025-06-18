Susan Thorner, 87, of Maine

Susan Virginia (Chadwell) Thorner died peacefully on June 1, 2025, in Topsham, Maine surrounded by loving family.

She was born Feb. 5, 1938 in Lynn, Mass., and grew up in Swampscott, Mass.

She attended Bates College and Columbia University Nursing School. She was a skilled Registered Nurse and Family Planning Nurse Practitioner, expertly serving her patients with grace and care. She was engaged in her Unitarian Universalist community, loved skiing, gardening, swimming in the ocean, and travel to beautiful and historic places across the globe.

She is survived by her children: Allison, Paige, Chip (Alison) and Julie; by 11 grandchildren: Jeremiah (Jessica), Hannah (Chaz), Zachary, Tyler, Emily, Timothy, Raima, Loviise, Grace, Lincoln and Peter; and by two great-grandchildren: Charlotte and Eleanor.

She is predeceased by her husband, Arthur Thorner, a former Magic Mountain Ski School director, who died in January of 2024, and her brother, Lincoln Chadwell.