Two Chester residents named to state boards

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2025 Telegraph Publishing LLC

T

wo Chester residents have been named to Vermont state boards by Gov. Phil Scott, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

Included among the 83 people appointed are Heather Chase, who will continue to serve on the Vermont Economic Progress Council and Mark McKeon who will join the Vermont Rail Advisory Council. Both Chase and McKeon reside in Chester.

The Governor’s Office announces such appointments a few times a year and relatively few of those appointed come from south of Route 4. This announcement is no exception, with just 12 of the 83 living in southern Vermont and six of those hailing from Bennington or Brattleboro. Apart from Chester, the remaining four come from Plymouth, Vernon, Shaftsbury and Bondville.

The area south of Route 4 is comprised of all of Windham and Bennington counties and large portions of Windsor and Rutland counties. Those areas make up a bit less than 25 percent of the state’s population and a bit more than a quarter of its land area. But just 14.5 percent of these appointments come from our area.

At the same time, four of the 83 appointments went to residents of Maryland, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Wisconsin.