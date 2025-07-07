Aitana Seville wins 2025 Bremer History Prize

A

itana Seville, a Green Mountain Union High School 7th grader and National History Day alum, is the 2025 winner of the Frances Bremer History Prize.

The prize is awarded each year by Paul Bremer, in memory of his late wife, Frances, an ardent student of history who encouraged others to immerse themselves in American history.

The Bremer Prize was established in 2020 and carries an award of $1,000 to a student or group of students at Green Mountain Union High School. Applicants create an original research project on a topic in American History, and the winners are chosen based on the quality of their research, writing, and analysis.

“The winning entry showed that the author had considered and relied on access to a wide range of important evidence including the National Archives,” says Bremer. “It was also important to the prize committee that she had studied and showed the importance of class action lawsuits.”

Aitana also presented her paper at Vermont History Day, where she won first place in her category, qualifying her to attend National History Day in College Park, Md. While attending the national contest in June, Aitana was recognized again by receiving the National Park Service Outstanding Entry Medal.

On behalf of the GMUHS History Department and the Seville family, sincere thanks is extended to Paul Bremer for recognizing local history scholars, and to other community members who helped Aitana fund her trip to National History Day.