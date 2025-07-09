Registration open for July 16 tour of Kingdom Community Wind
Press release | Jul 09, 2025 | Comments 0
It is led by experts from Green Mountain Power and lasts for approximately 90 minutes. Tickets are free; however, because space is limited, registration is required. Click here to reserve your spot.
After registering, the location and other information will be e-mailed to you. Attendees will meet at the GMP office and drive up together. No hiking is required.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business in Brief
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
