Registration open for July 16 tour of Kingdom Community Wind

Get up close and personal with wind turbines on Lowell Mountain.

Customers can sign up now to visit Kingdom Community Wind in Lowell. The tour begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16.

It is led by experts from Green Mountain Power and lasts for approximately 90 minutes. Tickets are free; however, because space is limited, registration is required. Click here to reserve your spot.

After registering, the location and other information will be e-mailed to you. Attendees will meet at the GMP office and drive up together. No hiking is required.

