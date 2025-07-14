Chester ordinance public hearing and Select Board agenda for July 16
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 14, 2025 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is its agenda
1. Fire Department Reimbursement Ordinance; Public Hearing
2. Approval of Minutes from the Selectboard Meeting dated June 18, 2025 and Special Selectboard
Meeting dated June 30, 2025
3. Citizen’s Comments
4. Old Business
5. Alternatives Presentation; Sidewalk Scoping Project
6. Bandstand behind Academy Building; Fall Festival Committee
7. Senior Solutions
8. School Board Applications
9. Whiting Library Trustees Appointment
10. Sign General Bond Documents
11. Approve Group D Retirement for Public Safety Department
12. Liquor License; Pizza Stone
13. Error and Omissions
14. Cemetery Deeds
15. New Business/Next Agenda
16. Executive Session: Discussion relative to a proposed contract amendment with AT&T regarding
their placement on the cell tower, pursuant to 1 VSA § 313(1)(A
17. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester • Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.