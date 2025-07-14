Chester ordinance public hearing and Select Board agenda for July 16

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is its agenda

1. Fire Department Reimbursement Ordinance; Public Hearing

2. Approval of Minutes from the Selectboard Meeting dated June 18, 2025 and Special Selectboard

Meeting dated June 30, 2025

3. Citizen’s Comments

4. Old Business

5. Alternatives Presentation; Sidewalk Scoping Project

6. Bandstand behind Academy Building; Fall Festival Committee

7. Senior Solutions

8. School Board Applications

9. Whiting Library Trustees Appointment

10. Sign General Bond Documents

11. Approve Group D Retirement for Public Safety Department

12. Liquor License; Pizza Stone

13. Error and Omissions

14. Cemetery Deeds

15. New Business/Next Agenda

16. Executive Session: Discussion relative to a proposed contract amendment with AT&T regarding

their placement on the cell tower, pursuant to 1 VSA § 313(1)(A

17. Adjourn