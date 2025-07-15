‘Ablaze With Color’ art class July 18 at Derry Library

T

he South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road, invites kids and adults to join art teacher Casey Junker Bailey at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 18 for “Ablaze With Color.”

Learn about African American artist Alma Thomas, who created brilliantly colored and richly patterned abstract paintings.

Then paint your own Thomas-inspired work to bring home. The program is free of charge and appropriate for all ages.

For more information, contact the library at 802-824-3371 or click here.