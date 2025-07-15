‘Ablaze With Color’ art class July 18 at Derry Library
Learn about African American artist Alma Thomas, who created brilliantly colored and richly patterned abstract paintings.
Then paint your own Thomas-inspired work to bring home. The program is free of charge and appropriate for all ages.
For more information, contact the library at 802-824-3371 or click here.
