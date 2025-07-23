Christmas in July event this Saturday to benefit Weston Playhouse restoration

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 26, Park Street in front of the Weston Playhouse will become a magical Christmas Market to benefit the restoration of the Weston Playhouse, damaged in 2023 by summer flooding.

Vendors will line the street offering everything you need to make every day between now and December’s Christmas special. Music from Jacob McLaughlin will fill the air; coffee and breakfast treats will be for sale to brighten your Saturday morning.

Later in the morning a special mystery guest will arrive to read Christmas stories to the children. Lunch will be available, grilled by Weston’s own Volunteer Fire Department, with many other Christmas treats for sale.

In the afternoon Kinhaven Brass will play and Santa will arrive as well! He’ll be available for photos with you and your family while he’s vacationing in town, and even with the pup!

The Old Mill Museum will offer live demonstrations of Weston’s Grist Mill and the historic Farrar-Mansur house will be open for visitors. Come in and check out the ladies parlor and the 18th century tavern, maybe even try out some “Bridgerton” style dancing in the ballroom.

All day long, until the event closes at 5 p.m., there will be crafts, games and other activities for everyone. For more specific information and times click here: The Weston Christmas Bazaar.

There will be a suggested $5 donation at the gate, and all proceeds from the event will go toward the Weston Community Association’s ongoing restoration of the Weston Playhouse. It’s coming back, and you can help us get there sooner.