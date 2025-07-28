Springfield Chamber recaps 53rd Hackers Golf Tournament

T

he Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 53rd Hackers Golf Tournament was held on July 10 at Crown Point Country Club.

Thirteen teams hit the course. Although it was humid, the rain missed the area. This year was all about bringing back the fun, with more non-golf games and a very popular “Heckle Hole” on Hole 2, with Hecklers from HB Energy, Claremont Savings Bank and WCFR.

Gross winners: Mascoma Bank – Kevin Langon, Denel McIntire, Kent Mersome, Ryan Gadapee

Net winners: All Seasons Construction – Dave Dancosse, Heather Hartford, Butch Stearns, Dallas Carey

Casey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram sponsored the Hole-in-One Contest; nobody sank a hole-in-one on the 18th hole to take home a new Jeep, but everyone had a lot of fun trying.

HB Energy sponsored the putting contest for a chance at $5,000 cash. Two golfers sank a shot in the elimination rounds, leading to a putt-off for the final shot, which missed by an inch.

Crissy Webster and Cole Lewis won the Longest Drive competition; each took home a WhistlePig Whiskey and Maple Gift Set.

Springfield Housing Authority swept the non-golf, luck-based games, with someone from its table winning each of the 50/50, Ball Drop and Lucky Squares.

North Star Health, Springfield Hospital and HCRS sponsored the banquet.

This year’s hole sponsors were All Seasons Construction, Black River Innovation Campus, Claremont Savings Bank, Dragonfly Designs, DuBois & King, HB Energy Solutions, M&T Bank, ServPro of Windham Windsor, The Richards Group, Ultimate Autobody and VTEL.

As always, Crown Point Country Club provided a beautiful setting for the tournament, as well as delicious food. Organizers thank Andy and the pros for all of their golf help, as well as Kristen and the rest of the kitchen staff for a great lunch and dinner.

Also, a big thank you to John Landry with WCFR for broadcasting during our event (and helping to heckle), all of the volunteers for their dedication and hard work, and the following persons who helped to put the event together: Jeff Perkins, Hacker chair; Sue Phelps and Mike Schmitt, Hackers Committee; and Taylor Drinker and Polly Blais, Springfield Chamber staff.

More photos of the event can be found on Facebook.