Play with Clay at Custer Sharp Aug. 2 & 9

rtist Kim Ray will be on hand at the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society, 2461 Middletown Road in Londonderry, to lead the final two weeks of Pop-Up Art at Custer Sharp Open Art Studio.

Kids and adults are invited to stop in from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2 and Aug. 9 and have fun playing with clay.

The program is free of charge and is a wonderful opportunity for children and adults to make art together. Learn modeling and hand-building techniques, and try your hand at the potter’s wheel. Ray is an experienced art teacher, artist and mural painter.

You can also view the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society’s special exhibit Hunting and Foraging: Yesterday and Today. Click here for more information.