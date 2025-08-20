VSP seeks public help in Londonderry theft investigation

© 2025 Telegraph Publishing LLC

olice are looking for a man in connection to a “retail theft” from the Londonderry Village Market on Friday, July 18 but need help in identifying him.

According to a Vermont State Police press release at about 9 a.m. on Monday, they received a report of a theft involving the unidentified man. Surveillance images and witness statements connected a man seen in the area to the theft.

Today VSP released several images of the man and asked anyone who has information about his identity or the incident in question to contact Trooper Marie Beland at the State Police Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4600 x3 or via email at Marie.Beland@vermont.gov.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted online at Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).