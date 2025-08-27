Public invited to Legislative Forum in Ludlow Sept. 4 event hosted by local Republicans
Press release | Aug 27, 2025 | Comments 0
The Ludlow Republican Committee and the Chester Town Republican Committee are inviting the public to attend a Public Legislative Forum with Vermont Republican leadership and local Statehouse representatives from Chester, Weathersfield and Ludlow districts: Reps. Tom Charlton, Kevin Winter and VL Coffin.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4 at Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium, 37 Depot St. in Ludlow.
In 2024, Vermonters elected a gain of 25 new Republicans to the legislature to hold the line on property taxes, stopped the massive tax on heating fuel of the Clean Heat Standard, and seek to reign in Montpelier spending and regulation that has made Vermont unaffordable for Vermont families. Much more needs to be done. Republican Leadership wants to hear from all Vermonters, Democrats, Independents and Republican alike.
Besides Charlton, Winter and Coffin, panelists include:
- Lt. Gov. John Rodgers
- Sen. Scott Beck, Senate Minority Leader
- Rep. Patti McCoy, House Minority Leader
- Sen. Brian Collamore, chair, Government Operations
- Sen. Terry Williams, vice chair, Natural Resources and Energy
- Rep. Jim Harrison, vice chair, Appropriations
- Paul Dame, chairman, VT GOP
After brief introductions and statements from the panelists, the public is invited to present their questions and comments about the current issues facing Vermont. Contacts for the Forum are Ludlow GOP at ludlowrepublicans@proton.me and the Chester GOP, Chester,VTGOP@gmail.com.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.