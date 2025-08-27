The Ludlow Republican Committee and the Chester Town Republican Committee are inviting the public to attend a Public Legislative Forum with Vermont Republican leadership and local Statehouse representatives from Chester, Weathersfield and Ludlow districts: Reps. Tom Charlton, Kevin Winter and VL Coffin.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4 at Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium, 37 Depot St. in Ludlow.

In 2024, Vermonters elected a gain of 25 new Republicans to the legislature to hold the line on property taxes, stopped the massive tax on heating fuel of the Clean Heat Standard, and seek to reign in Montpelier spending and regulation that has made Vermont unaffordable for Vermont families. Much more needs to be done. Republican Leadership wants to hear from all Vermonters, Democrats, Independents and Republican alike.

Besides Charlton, Winter and Coffin, panelists include:

Lt. Gov. John Rodgers

Sen. Scott Beck, Senate Minority Leader

Rep. Patti McCoy, House Minority Leader

Sen. Brian Collamore, chair, Government Operations

Sen. Terry Williams, vice chair, Natural Resources and Energy

Rep. Jim Harrison, vice chair, Appropriations

Paul Dame, chairman, VT GOP

After brief introductions and statements from the panelists, the public is invited to present their questions and comments about the current issues facing Vermont. Contacts for the Forum are Ludlow GOP at ludlowrepublicans@proton.me and the Chester GOP, Chester,VTGOP@gmail.com.